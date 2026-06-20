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Home / Delhi / Over 15K visit Jan Kalyan camps in Delhi on Day 1

Over 15K visit Jan Kalyan camps in Delhi on Day 1

Trilokpuri centre sees highest footfall with 1,280 visitors

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:32 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of a Jan Kalyan Shivir in New Delhi. File
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More than 15,000 residents visited Jan Kalyan Shivirs on the opening day of the three-day outreach programme, officials said on Friday.

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According to the Delhi Government, a total of 15,186 people visited 42 Jan Kalyan Shivirs across the Capital on June 18, seeking information on welfare schemes, registering for benefits and getting grievances addressed under one roof.

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The Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya centre in Trilokpuri recorded the highest footfall with 1,280 visitors. It was followed by the East Loni Road centre, which saw 874 visitors, while the Savitri Nagar centre recorded 841 visitors. Other centres that witnessed significant attendance included Najafgarh Stadium, Goyla Dairy Road and Palam Colony.

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Officials said visitors sought assistance related to ration cards, Ayushman Bharat cards, pensions, Aadhaar enrolment, water connections, e-Shram cards, Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana. In several cases, citizens also completed application and registration formalities on the spot.

“The objective of these camps is not only to spread awareness about government schemes but also to ensure that eligible citizens receive the benefits and their grievances are resolved promptly,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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Gupta said all departments concerned had been directed to ensure better facilities, adequate guidance and prompt delivery of services at the camps.

The camps are being held from June 18 to 20 at 42 locations across Delhi as part of the government’s effort to make welfare schemes and public services more accessible to citizens.

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