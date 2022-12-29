Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

New Delhi, December 29
The Delhi Police on Thursday said more than 18,000 of its personnel from district and traffic units will be deployed across the national capital to ensure security during New Year celebrations.
Traffic restrictions will be in place at Connaught Place from 8 pm on Saturday.
Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, “Over 16,500 personnel from local police will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high footfall areas where local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, has made the arrangements.” “Women safety will also be our focus area and more than 2,500 women personnel will be deployed in the city,” Pathak said.
Pathak further said more than 1,600 pickets for checking, over 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 bikes will be deployed.
Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, “Around 1,850 personnel from traffic police will be deployed along with local police staff for joint checking. We have identified around 125 points of drunk and drive. The traffic will be restricted to enter Connaught Place after 8 pm on Saturday and only authorised vehicles will be allowed there. Mobile teams will also be placed for checking in the city.”
