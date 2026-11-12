Delhi: Over 18.7 lakh EWS patients received free treatment at private hospitals in 2025-26

More than 18.7 lakh economically weaker section (EWS) patients received free treatment at identified private hospitals in Delhi during 2025-26, marking a significant rise in beneficiaries compared to the previous financial year, according to the Delhi Government.

As many as 17,78,938 patients received free outpatient department (OPD) treatment, while 94,300 patients availed themselves of inpatient department (IPD) services under the scheme between April 2025 and October 2026.

The figures represent an increase of nearly 146 per cent in OPD beneficiaries and 125 per cent in IPD patients compared to 2024-25, when 7,23,522 OPD patients and 41,900 IPD patients received free treatment.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government was strengthening monitoring, transparency and public awareness to ensure that eligible beneficiaries could access healthcare without financial hardship.

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In a move to expand the scheme’s coverage, the annual income eligibility limit has been increased from Rs 2.20 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The Directorate has also undertaken public awareness campaigns, including newspaper advertisements, to inform eligible families about the revised criteria and benefits.

The government has also launched a live online dashboard providing information about identified private hospitals, the total and vacant EWS beds, hospital locations and contact details of designated liaison officers. Hospitals are required to update the information three times a day, at 9 am, 2 pm and 6 pm.

The number of liaison officers has been increased from 22 to 39, covering 56 hospitals. The government is also planning to introduce a mobile application through which patients will be able to access information about vacant and occupied beds, including ICU beds.

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Under the scheme, identified private hospitals are required to reserve 25 per cent of their OPD facilities and 10 per cent of their IPD facilities for free treatment of EWS patients.

Singh said the government was monitoring compliance through monthly reports, surprise inspections and scrutiny of referrals. Hospitals have also been directed to maintain EWS help desks and display information boards to raise awareness among patients.