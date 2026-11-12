Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi: Over 18.7 lakh EWS patients received free treatment at private hospitals in 2025-26

Delhi: Over 18.7 lakh EWS patients received free treatment at private hospitals in 2025-26

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:24 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

More than 18.7 lakh economically weaker section (EWS) patients received free treatment at identified private hospitals in Delhi during 2025-26, marking a significant rise in beneficiaries compared to the previous financial year, according to the Delhi Government.

As many as 17,78,938 patients received free outpatient department (OPD) treatment, while 94,300 patients availed themselves of inpatient department (IPD) services under the scheme between April 2025 and October 2026.

The figures represent an increase of nearly 146 per cent in OPD beneficiaries and 125 per cent in IPD patients compared to 2024-25, when 7,23,522 OPD patients and 41,900 IPD patients received free treatment.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government was strengthening monitoring, transparency and public awareness to ensure that eligible beneficiaries could access healthcare without financial hardship.

Advertisement

In a move to expand the scheme’s coverage, the annual income eligibility limit has been increased from Rs 2.20 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The Directorate has also undertaken public awareness campaigns, including newspaper advertisements, to inform eligible families about the revised criteria and benefits.

The government has also launched a live online dashboard providing information about identified private hospitals, the total and vacant EWS beds, hospital locations and contact details of designated liaison officers. Hospitals are required to update the information three times a day, at 9 am, 2 pm and 6 pm.

The number of liaison officers has been increased from 22 to 39, covering 56 hospitals. The government is also planning to introduce a mobile application through which patients will be able to access information about vacant and occupied beds, including ICU beds.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, identified private hospitals are required to reserve 25 per cent of their OPD facilities and 10 per cent of their IPD facilities for free treatment of EWS patients.

Singh said the government was monitoring compliance through monthly reports, surprise inspections and scrutiny of referrals. Hospitals have also been directed to maintain EWS help desks and display information boards to raise awareness among patients.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts