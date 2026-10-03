Over 1K detained in Delhi as protesters demand CEC’s exit

More than 1,000 people were detained across Delhi on Friday as the police moved to prevent a planned protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The action came amid prohibitory orders, Metro station closures, Internet shutdown in parts of central Delhi and heavy deployment of police and security forces.

The protest was called by several student, youth and civil society groups on Gandhi Jayanti. Protesters were seeking the removal of CEC Kumar and raising allegations of ‘vote chori’.

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Among those detained were AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Sanjay Singh, RJD MP Manoj Jha, CPI leaders MA Baby and Brinda Karat, MPs AA Rahim and P Sandosh Kumar, CPI(ML)L’s N Sai Balaji as well as student leaders and activists.

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Around 4.15 pm, two senior RAF officers present near Kerala House told The Tribune that more than 1,000 people had been detained in more than 33 buses across Delhi. Several detainees were taken to locations far from where they had been picked up, mostly in outer Delhi. Some were later released. The Tribune also learnt that at ITO, the Delhi Police were also diverting auto-rickshaws that were dropping protesters toward Jantar Mantar.

Police action followed restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the New Delhi district. The order prohibited public meetings and assemblies of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing and dharnas without prior written permission. Shouting slogans and making speeches were also prohibited.

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The official order also restricted the carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats and similar articles without permission. The police said violations would invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other applicable provisions.

Security arrangements were tightened around Jantar Mantar, with around 4,000 police and security personnel deployed in the area, according to officials. Drones were used to monitor the situation. The two main approaches to Jantar Mantar, from Sansad Marg and the Kerala House side, were blocked with barricades, buses and police vehicles.

The restrictions extended to public transport. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced the closure of entry and exit gates at stations in the New Delhi area, including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. The information provided by the authorities referred to 11 stations remaining closed, while another announcement put the number at 12. The stations were later opened,

Traffic movement was also regulated around Connaught Place, GPO, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk and Ashoka Road. Public vehicles were stopped from entering Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road and Sansad Marg, while commuters were advised to take alternative routes.

Internet services were shut down in and around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police. The disruption affected entire Connaught Place, visitors and gig workers who were trying to process UPI payments.

N Sai Balaji said, “We conducted recces and shortlisted a few routes, but they kept getting closed off during the day. We eventually decided to march from the Vice-President’s enclave.” He said the marching crowd had reached at least 350 people before detentions began.

Several protesters gathered near Kerala House after roads leading to Jantar Mantar were barricaded. Some were dragged into police buses as they attempted to move forward. AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Sanjay Singh were detained separately while trying to march towards the protest site.

RJD MP Manoj K Jha, while being detained, said “Today is Gandhi Jayanti. It is shameful that they are behaving like this…This is all ‘Godse-vadi’ people can do on Gandhi Jayanti. They don’t understand the essence of Gandhi.”

A protester detained from Tolstoy Marg told The Tribune that a woman member of the Disha Students’ Organisation was taken into a bus with other activists. The protester alleged that there were initially no women police personnel in the bus and said the detainees were taken to Maidangarhi village, where they were asked for their names, addresses and phone numbers. A woman police officer later arrived, the protester said. This female protester was released at 8:30 pm.

Cops question Content creators, independent journalists

Digital content creators and people recording news for independent platforms were among those detained during the SIR protest in central Delhi, with police officers seen questioning whether those covering the events were accredited journalists.

Near Tolstoy Marg, a Delhi Police official was heard instructing junior personnel: “Those who have one single phone in hand, throw them in the bus. They are no journalist.” Following the instruction, police personnel began detaining people who were carrying phones and appeared to be recording the developments.

A similar scene was reported near Ashoka Road, where several independent content creators were detained. Among those detained were Rajeev Talwar and Harsh Yadav, who have a substantial following on Instagram.

At the spot, police personnel were seen asking people about their media credentials. They were also heard instructing personnel to consider only those with a Press Information Bureau (PIB) card as journalists.