Over 1K duped online, 20 held

ANI

New Delhi, November 14

The cyber crime wing of the Delhi Police have busted a gang involved in pan-India Ola electric scooter scam with the arrest of 20 persons from various parts of the country, including Gurugram, Bengaluru and Patna.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Mahla said the gang duped over 1,000 persons of crores of rupees online in the name of selling them electric scooter.

An FIR was registered on October under Section 420 of the IPC in this regard, said Mahla, adding that two persons in Bengaluru, designed a fake website of Ola scooter.

The gang used to target those gullible persons who searched about Ola scooter online. As soon as the one upload their details on the website, both the Bengaluru-based men used to share the data with their other gang members.

Subsequently, the gang members from Bihar and Telangana called the victims and asked them to transfer Rs 499 online for booking Ola scooter, the police said.

The gang members further asked the victims to transfer Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 in the name of insurance and transportation charges of the scooter.

The complainant alleged he tried to book Ola electric scooter via Ola app on September 26 as that is the only way to purchase it. However, he was not able to complete that process as he was looking for a finance option.

On the same day, he received a call from Ola electric scooter. The person described the offline process to him. Next day, he received another call from same person and informed him about the booking process, the cost of which was Rs 499. He paid that amount via PayU app, in return he send the complainant a booking confirmation slip and “started” the process, the complainant stated.

On the next day, he received an e-mail about all finance options and as per his suggestion, the complainant decided to go with Ola money for finance. Then he generated a down payment link for him of Rs 30,000 which was received via PayU app on WhatsApp. As per finance plan, the complainant agreed to pay Rs 30,000 as down payment and the rest amount in equated monthly instalment (EMI), he added.

The complainant stated that he got an e-mail where the sanctioned amount was shown as Rs 72,000 and the rest was required to be paid by him. After getting the e-mail, he talked to that person again, who suggested him to pay the rest amount. At this, the complainant agreed to pay the same and asked him to start the process. Subsequently, he called the complainant and told him that the scooter would be dispatched, but asked him to pay the remaining amount, including Rs 13,000, as delivery charges.