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Home / Delhi / Over 1L register for rooftop solar in Delhi, says CM Rekha

Over 1L register for rooftop solar in Delhi, says CM Rekha

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Over 1 lakh people have registered to adopt solar energy in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday, highlighting the government's push to expand rooftop solar installations and reduce dependence on conventional sources of electricity.

Addressing the Solar Plenary Session of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo at Bharat Mandapam, Gupta said the Delhi Government was encouraging households to install rooftop solar systems under the Centre's “PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana”.

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She said rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW were being installed free of cost in Delhi, while subsidies of up to Rs 1.56 lakh were being provided for systems with higher capacity.

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The Chief Minister said the government's objective was to make every rooftop in the Capital a source of clean energy, while helping households reduce their electricity bills. She said the growing number of registrations reflected increasing public awareness and confidence in solar energy. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present at the session.

Gupta said the Delhi Government was committed to expanding clean energy, promoting energy self-reliance and protecting the environment.

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