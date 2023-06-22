 Over 20 Tihar inmates inflict self injuries to desist prison staff from carrying out searches for recovering mobile phones : The Tribune India

Over 20 Tihar inmates inflict self injuries to desist prison staff from carrying out searches for recovering mobile phones

Four of the inmates with injuries were referred to DDU hospital

New Delhi, June 22

Over 20 inmates of Tihar jail allegedly inflicted injuries on themselves in a bid to desist the prison staff from carrying out searches in the barracks for recovering mobile phones, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in one of the wards of central jail number 8/9, the same jail where gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang on May 2.

Four of the inmates with injuries were referred to DDU hospital.

According to the officials, a search was conducted around 5.30 pm on Wednesday on the basis of information about usage of mobile phones in that particular ward which resulted in recovery of one keypad phone and one improvised weapon.

Subsequently, those monitoring the jail CCTV control room noticed unusual movement of inmates in the barracks from where the recovery was made. Further inquiry was conducted and inmates were questioned, which resulted in recovery of one SIM card and an improvised mobile charger, a senior jail official said.

During questioning, another inmate admitted of possessing a phone which he was asked to hand over. The staff accompanied him from the control room to the barrack for taking possession of the phone.

However, on reaching the barrack, he was instigated by co-inmates there not to hand over the mobile to the prison administration, the officer said.

The other inmates also started abusing the jail staff and over 20 of them inflicted self-injuries so as to desist the staff from recovering the hidden mobile phone from the barrack, they said.

During the commotion, one of the inmates took out the phone and called up his family members, who then called the police control room (PCR) alleging that the inmates were beaten up by the jail staff inside the prisons, the official said.

The additional staff present at the control room immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The injured inmates were treated for their self-inflicted injuries inside the jail dispensary and four among them were referred to DDU hospital due to deep cuts sustained by them while inflicting self-injuries, the official said.

The mobile phone was recovered around 10.30 pm, they said.

The modus operandi used by inmates for browbeating the jail administration by inflicting self-injuries has been duly recorded in the CCTV, the officials said.

A complaint on the incident has been lodged at the Hari Nagar police station. Further action according to Delhi Prison rules is being taken against the inmates, they added.  

