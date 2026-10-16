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Home / Delhi / Over 200 students join JNUSU’s relay hunger strike on Day 12

Over 200 students join JNUSU’s relay hunger strike on Day 12

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. File
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More than 200 students joined a mass relay hunger strike at Jawaharlal Nehru University in solidarity with the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU). The indefinite hunger strike by the union entered its 12th day on Thursday amid continued differences with the university administration over the students’ demands.

The JNUSU reiterated that its primary demand was the revocation of the rustication of its office-bearers and the former JNUSU president. The union is also demanding the rollback of the CPO manual, restoration of the JNUEE and GSCASH, reconstitution of the equal opportunity cell in accordance with the Rohith Act and resolution of long-pending infrastructure issues on the campus.

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The union claimed that the health of the hunger strikers had continued to deteriorate, with all of them reportedly losing more than 4 kg of body weight by the 12th day. It further claimed that their blood sugar levels were below the average range and ketone levels had reached 4+.

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Despite the reported deterioration in the protesters health, the JNUSU alleged that the administration had not offered any concrete response to its demands, even after three rounds of negotiations. The union also said Vice-Chancellor Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit had not met the protesting students.

The JNUSU urged the administration to engage in meaningful dialogue and resolve the demands without further delay.

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