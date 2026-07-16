Over 2,000 students enrol in DU’s ‘Science of Happiness’ course; PG expansion planned

More than 2,000 students at the University of Delhi (DU) have enrolled in the Science of Happiness course since its launch two years ago. The Value Added Course (VAC) is now offered by 17 colleges and the Department of Psychology, while the university is considering extending it to postgraduate programmes.

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The university reviewed the course on Wednesday at a meeting chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh. Principals and representatives from participating colleges shared their experiences and discussed the course’s impact on students.

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Expressing satisfaction with the course’s success, Prof Singh said, “The world is a wonderful place; if you do good, good things will happen.” He added that happiness is life’s greatest achievement and comes from thinking positively about others and performing good deeds.

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After receiving feedback from college principals, the VC said the course was producing encouraging results and had become increasingly relevant in today’s society. Referring to drug abuse as a major concern, he said it destroys the happiness of entire families and stressed the need to strengthen Delhi University’s ongoing Drug-Free Campus campaign, launched by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan. He also suggested that the Patel Chest Institute could support the initiative through awareness and outreach activities.

During the meeting, the principals of Miranda House and Daulat Ram College informed the VC that their institutions had set up Mind Labs to support learning, research and student well-being. Several other colleges are also planning to establish similar facilities.

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The course was introduced after DU and the Rekhi Foundation for Happiness signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in March 2024 to establish the Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness.

Prof K Ratnabali, Dean of Academic Affairs, said the one-semester course is currently offered across the first four undergraduate semesters and is also available through the Department of Psychology. She added that the university is considering introducing it as a skill-based course at the postgraduate level in the future.

The course is currently offered by leading DU colleges, including Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Gargi College, Kirori Mal College and several others.