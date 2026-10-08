Over 20,000 police, paramilitary personnel deployed in Delhi ahead of CJP protest

More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's October 10 protest, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The officer said no permission has been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar and appealed to people to avoid participating in any unauthorised gathering.

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"We are well prepared and motivated to handle the law-and-order situation in the city on Saturday. No permission has been granted so far for any protest at Jantar Mantar," the officer said.

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The deployment was made as a precautionary measure to prevent any breach of peace and ensure the smooth movement of people and traffic. The officer said prohibitory orders are already in force in the area.

"Prohibitory orders are in force, and everyone is requested to follow the law and maintain peace," the officer said.

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The police have also appealed to protesters and members of the public not to indulge in any violence or attack the force members deployed for security duties.

"We appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not attack police personnel. Any such act is a crime and strict legal action will be taken against those found involved," the officer said.

The police have issued specific instructions to personnel regarding handling women protesters and have told them to avoid unnecessary confrontation.

Daily briefings are being conducted to bring all members of the force on the same page, the officer said.

The police have cautioned people against believing or circulating unverified information on social media or elsewhere.

"People should not believe or circulate fake news merely because they have seen something online. They are requested to trust only the official social media handles and verified communication channels of Delhi Police," the officer said.

The Cockroach Janata Party and several student groups have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations against him of presiding over the deletion of lakhs of voters across the country in the name of Special Intensive Revision of Voter lists.