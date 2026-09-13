Over 20K forensic reports pending in Delhi: Rs 151-cr lab cleared for Sheikh Sarai

Delhi’s overburdened forensic investigation system could soon get some relief, with the government approving a new Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Sheikh Sarai amid a backlog of more than 20,000 reports at the city’s only existing facility in Rohini.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 151.81 crore, was approved at a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to complete the new facility within two years.

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At present, the Rohini FSL receives around 2,000 cases every month. The sheer volume has contributed to a substantial backlog, with cybercrime cases accounting for the largest share of pending reports.

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The delays have consequences beyond paperwork. In criminal investigations, biological evidence such as blood, saliva and hair can deteriorate over time, potentially affecting the quality of analysis and, in some cases, risking the loss of crucial evidence.

For victims and their families, delayed forensic reports can mean a longer wait for justice, while accused may remain in custody or continue on bail as investigations and court proceedings drag on.

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The proposed FSL will come up on a 6,300 square metre plot at Sheikh Sarai and will be equipped with modern forensic facilities. The government said it would strengthen Delhi’s capacity to conduct scientific, evidence-based investigations and speed up the preparation of forensic reports.

The need for additional capacity has also grown following the implementation of the three new criminal laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya

Sakshya Adhiniyam - which have increased the emphasis on forensic investigation in criminal cases.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the regional laboratory would help the Home Department and Delhi Police meet the requirements arising from the new criminal laws and deal with the growing demand for scientific examination of evidence.

Home Minister Ashish Sood said the new facility would make the examination of evidence and submission of forensic reports faster and more efficient, strengthening evidence-based investigation and helping courts dispose of criminal cases in a timelier manner.

Sheikh Sarai laboratory is expected to particularly benefit the southern, south-eastern and central districts of Delhi, reducing the pressure on the Rohini facility and bringing forensic examination capacity closer to investigators handling cases in these areas.