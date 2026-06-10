Over 2,200 encroachments cleared across 144 locations

In an enforcement initiative aimed at improving traffic flow and pedestrian safety, the Delhi Traffic Police, in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), conducted a four-day anti-encroachment and unauthorised parking drive across the Capital from June 3 to June 6.

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The operation, carried out under the directions of the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), covered all traffic circles and ranges in Delhi.

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The authorities targeted major roads, market areas, footpaths, service lanes, parking zones and other congestion-prone locations where encroachments and illegal parking were affecting traffic movement and public safety.

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According to officials, action was taken at 144 locations across the city. During the drive, 1,264 rehri-patri encroachments occupying roads and footpaths were removed, while 1,015 other encroachments, including temporary kiosks, unauthorised commercial displays, illegal extensions and obstructive structures, were cleared.

The campaign also resulted in the impounding or towing of 3,123 vehicles found illegally parked, abandoned or obstructing roads and pedestrian pathways. Additionally, 55,532 challans were issued for causing obstructions and disrupting traffic flow.

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Officials said unauthorised parking reduces road capacity, creates bottlenecks and discourages motorists from using authorised parking spaces.

As part of the first phase of a focused parking enforcement initiative, the authorities concentrated on six locations - Spark Mall in Kamla Nagar, M-Block Market in Greater Kailash-I, Hauz Khas, Qutub Road, Nizamuddin Basti and Parade Ground.

The second phase will target Max Saket, Church Mission Road, Pushp Vihar Road, Max Shalimar Bagh, Yousuf Sarai-Green Park, Alaknanda Commercial Complex, areas near the Community Centre and Sabzi Mandi in Geeta Colony, Car Bazar area in Laxmi Nagar, stretch along Geeta Colony boundary wall and the vicinity of Karkardooma Courts.

Officials said encroachments and illegal parking create multiple challenges, including pedestrian safety risks, traffic congestion, reduced road-carrying capacity, delayed emergency response and reduced visibility at intersections. Encroachments often force pedestrians onto carriageways, increasing the risk of accidents, while blocked service lanes hinder the movement of ambulances and fire tenders.

The MCD reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards illegal occupation of public land and warned that unauthorised structures violating building bylaws or safety norms would face demolition and sealing under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

The civic body also urged shopkeepers, street vendors and property owners to voluntarily remove encroachments from public walkways and avoid illegal commercial activities in the residential areas. Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and citizens were encouraged to cooperate with enforcement agencies and use designated parking facilities.