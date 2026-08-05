DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Over 250 foreigners held in drug cases in 2 years: Lok Sabha told

Over 250 foreigners held in drug cases in 2 years: Lok Sabha told

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:32 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have arrested 254 foreign nationals, including several of Nigerian origin, for their alleged involvement in narcotics trafficking between 2024 and 2026, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

The police arrested 40 foreign nationals in 2024, 35 in 2025 and 15 in 2026 (up to July 30).

Advertisement

The reply also stated that during the same period, 103 foreign nationals were found living in rented accommodation without the mandatory tenant verification by their landlords.

Advertisement

The police also initiated action against 63 landlords for providing accommodation to foreign nationals without completing the mandatory tenant verification process.

The Minister said tenant verification by the police, including that of foreign nationals residing in Delhi, is an ongoing exercise. He added that the Delhi Police carries out the verification regularly to strengthen security and maintain law and order across the national capital.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts