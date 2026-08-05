Over 250 foreigners held in drug cases in 2 years: Lok Sabha told

The Delhi Police have arrested 254 foreign nationals, including several of Nigerian origin, for their alleged involvement in narcotics trafficking between 2024 and 2026, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha.

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The police arrested 40 foreign nationals in 2024, 35 in 2025 and 15 in 2026 (up to July 30).

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The reply also stated that during the same period, 103 foreign nationals were found living in rented accommodation without the mandatory tenant verification by their landlords.

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The police also initiated action against 63 landlords for providing accommodation to foreign nationals without completing the mandatory tenant verification process.

The Minister said tenant verification by the police, including that of foreign nationals residing in Delhi, is an ongoing exercise. He added that the Delhi Police carries out the verification regularly to strengthen security and maintain law and order across the national capital.