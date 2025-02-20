DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Over 25,000 security personnel deployed for Delhi CM's oath ceremony

Over 25,000 security personnel deployed for Delhi CM's oath ceremony

Around 50,000 people, including PM Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and CMs of NDA-governed states, among others, are expected to attend the ceremony
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:43 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel inspect the Ramlila Maidan on the eve of the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ANI
Advertisement

More than 25,000 security personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the national capital for Thursday's oath ceremony of the new chief minister at Ramlila Maidan, a Delhi Police officer said.

The ceremony is likely to be attended by top party leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-governed states.

“We have deployed more than 25,000 police personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces,” the officer said and added “robust” security arrangements were in place to maintain law and order.

Advertisement

“More than 5,000 police and paramilitary force personnel are deployed in and around Ramlila Maidan. Around 2,500 strategic points were identified where heavy deployment has already been made,” he added.

First-time MLA Rekha Gupta will be the new chief minister of Delhi, capping 11 days of suspense over who would get the top post following the BJP's return to power after more than 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Advertisement

Gupta (50) was chosen as Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting late on Wednesday, senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad announced.

Gupta later met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and staked claim to form the government.

Only authorised people will be allowed near the venue and a proper traffic plan has been chalked out, the police said.

Along with other emergency response teams, multiple layers of barricades will be set up to ensure the dignitaries' safety and security.

Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and chief ministers of National Democratic Alliance-governed states, among others, are expected to attend the ceremony.

The police said commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, and SWAT teams had been deployed at strategic locations while snipers were positioned at high-rise buildings nearby.

Every nook and cranny are being monitored through AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras, they added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper