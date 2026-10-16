Over 26K Delhi govt schoolgirls given bicycles so far, says Sood

More than 26,000 girl students of Delhi government schools have received bicycles under the Vidya Vahini Yojana so far, with the government aiming to extend the benefit to around 1.4 lakh Class IX girls across the Capital.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday distributed 130 bicycles to girl students at a government school in Janakpuri, describing the initiative as a step towards improving mobility, independence and self-reliance among schoolgirls.

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Addressing the students, Sood urged them to focus on acquiring knowledge and building confidence rather than worrying excessively about examination marks and grades.

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“Do not live in the fear of marks. Your future will not be determined by this marksheet, but by how much knowledge you acquire and with how much confidence you present yourself in the world,” Sood said.

The minister said the bicycle distribution initiative was intended to provide girls with greater freedom and confidence to pursue their education. Highlighting the government's spending priorities, Sood said funds were being directed towards student welfare and improving school infrastructure instead of expensive publicity campaigns.

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“We chose the opposite path. We distributed bicycles worth crores of rupees and chose not to issue advertisements. The joy and confidence on the faces of these young girls is our real advertisement,” he said.

During the programme, students also showcased technological innovations, including a smartwatch equipped with SOS safety alerts and a fogging drone designed to spray anti-mosquito chemicals in narrow lanes.

Sood said the Delhi Government was providing Rs 20,000 each to 5,000 student teams annually to encourage scientific thinking and innovation, involving an expenditure of Rs 10 crore every year.

Speaking about improvements in government schools, the minister said 255 of the 322 classrooms in the Janakpuri constituency had been converted into smart classrooms equipped with interactive 75 inch screens.

He said 9,000 smart boards were installed across Delhi government schools last year, while another 9,000 were being added this year. The government aims to equip all 38,000 classrooms in the Capital with smart boards by March 31, 2029.

The minister said 10,000 computers and 175 digital language laboratories had been added to government schools to strengthen digital learning and provide students opportunities to learn languages, including French, German, Spanish, Sanskrit and Kannada.