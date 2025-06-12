Over 3.45L health cards issued in Capital, says Health Minister

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government continues to strengthen its citizen-focused healthcare infrastructure.

In a significant milestone, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday announced that a total of 3,45,140 health cards have been issued under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana (VVY).

Of these, 1,66,841 cards have been issued exclusively under the VVY — a pioneering initiative focused on ensuring dignified and secure healthcare access for Delhi’s senior citizens. The scheme has witnessed a strong response, with 1,24,215 self-registrations, 11,284 through BIS operators and 42,176 via common service centres (CSCs).

“Prompt issuance of over 3.45 lakh cards is a testament to the Delhi Government’s efficient implementation and people’s trust in our healthcare initiatives,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh.

“We are committed to upholding the dignity and well-being of every senior citizen in the Capital,” he said.

In a major boost to primary healthcare delivery, the Delhi Government is also working on the construction of 1,139 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, envisioned under the Ayushman Bharat Mission. These modern health centres will function as primary care hubs offering free essential medical services, diagnostics and medicines at the community level. Every Assembly constituency in Delhi is set to have multiple Aarogya Mandirs.

“This very month, over 30 new Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs will be dedicated to the public,” Singh announced. “These centres will have trained personnel and equipped with diagnostic tools and medicines to provide reliable and timely care,” he said.

Every Delhi resident aged 70 years or above with an Aadhaar card is eligible to register for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana. Registration is simple and online, ensuring a smooth experience for applicants. Beneficiaries under the VVY can avail of free treatment in all empanelled hospitals.