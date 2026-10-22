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Home / Delhi / Over 3.58 lakh applications received under SIR in Delhi; final enrolment camps on October 25

Over 3.58 lakh applications received under SIR in Delhi; final enrolment camps on October 25

District-wise data show that West Delhi recorded the highest number of applications for the inclusion of names, at 30,081, followed by North West Delhi (25,639), East Delhi (23,893), South East Delhi (23,841) and North East Delhi (23,819)

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:40 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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According to the latest bulletin issued by the CEO’s office, a total of 3,58,201 applications were received between August 31 and October 21. ANI file photo
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Over 3.58 lakh applications seeking the inclusion, deletion and correction of names in Delhi’s electoral rolls have been received under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, reviewed the progress of the exercise with District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) on Thursday.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the CEO’s office, a total of 3,58,201 applications were received between August 31 and October 21. These included 2,47,396 Form 6 applications for the inclusion of names and 94,128 Form 8 applications for corrections, address changes and modifications to existing entries.

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Another 16,238 Form 7 applications concerning objections to the inclusion or deletion of names were received during the period, along with 439 Form 6A applications submitted by overseas electors.

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District-wise data show that West Delhi recorded the highest number of applications for the inclusion of names, at 30,081, followed by North West Delhi (25,639), East Delhi (23,893), South East Delhi (23,841) and North East Delhi (23,819).

Meanwhile, North East Delhi recorded the highest number of Form 8 applications, at 12,288, followed by West Delhi (9,827) and East Delhi (9,815).

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The bulletin also revealed that, before the current claims and objections period began, the authorities had received 2,12,400 Form 6 applications, 51,471 Form 7 applications and 2,60,768 Form 8 applications up to August 30.

With the October 30 deadline approaching, the election authorities will organise the final round of special enrolment camps on October 25 at all polling station locations across the Capital to facilitate voter registration and corrections.

The CEO’s office has urged residents to verify their names in the draft electoral rolls published on August 31. Those whose names are missing, including first-time voters who turn 18 on or before October 1, can apply using Form 6 along with the prescribed documents.

All claims and objections received by October 30 will be disposed of by November 30, while the final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on December 4.

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