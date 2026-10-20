Over 3L cases pending in district courts

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Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed the Directorate of Prosecution’s functioning on Monday and directed officials to curb unnecessary adjournments, ensure witnesses appear on time and regularly monitor delays in case disposal.

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The pending cases include 2,54,597 matters in magistrate courts and 47,880 in sessions courts. Sandhu expressed concern over the low conviction rate, slow disposal and rising pendency. He also called for compliance with the timelines prescribed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The workload on prosecutors emerged as another concern. The 155 public prosecutors and additional public prosecutors in sessions courts handle an average of 309 pending cases each. In Rohini, the average rises to 627 cases.

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The pressure is higher in magistrate courts, where 126 additional public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors handle an average of 2,021 pending cases each. In Rohini, one prosecutor handles an average of 3,065 pending cases.

Against 507 sanctioned posts for public prosecutors, additional public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors, 216 are vacant. Of 71 sanctioned support staff posts, 42 are vacant.

Sandhu directed the prosecution to examine chargesheets and evidence closely and coordinate with investigating officers. He also ordered analysis of acquittals to identify gaps in investigation and prosecution.

A permanent committee set up to review acquittal orders has examined 64,210 criminal cases in 34 meetings since August 2014.