DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Over 3L cases pending in district courts

Over 3L cases pending in district courts

Curb unnecessary adjournments, says Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo
Advertisement

:Delhi’s district courts had 3,02,477 cases pending as of September 30, 2026, even as a shortage of prosecutors and support staff is adding to the pressure on the justice system.
Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed the Directorate of Prosecution’s functioning on Monday and directed officials to curb unnecessary adjournments, ensure witnesses appear on time and regularly monitor delays in case disposal.

Advertisement

The pending cases include 2,54,597 matters in magistrate courts and 47,880 in sessions courts. Sandhu expressed concern over the low conviction rate, slow disposal and rising pendency. He also called for compliance with the timelines prescribed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The workload on prosecutors emerged as another concern. The 155 public prosecutors and additional public prosecutors in sessions courts handle an average of 309 pending cases each. In Rohini, the average rises to 627 cases.

Advertisement

The pressure is higher in magistrate courts, where 126 additional public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors handle an average of 2,021 pending cases each. In Rohini, one prosecutor handles an average of 3,065 pending cases.

Against 507 sanctioned posts for public prosecutors, additional public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors, 216 are vacant. Of 71 sanctioned support staff posts, 42 are vacant.

Sandhu directed the prosecution to examine chargesheets and evidence closely and coordinate with investigating officers. He also ordered analysis of acquittals to identify gaps in investigation and prosecution.

A permanent committee set up to review acquittal orders has examined 64,210 criminal cases in 34 meetings since August 2014.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts