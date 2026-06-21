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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Over 43,900 people avail of govt services in 2 days at Jan Kalyan Shivirs

Delhi: Over 43,900 people avail of govt services in 2 days at Jan Kalyan Shivirs

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:58 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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More than 43,900 residents availed of government services and welfare schemes through Jan Kalyan Shivirs during the first two days of the three-day outreach programme, with over 28,000 citizens visiting the camps on Friday alone, according to official figures.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the strong public response reflected growing confidence in the initiative, which aims to bring government services closer to citizens by providing access to multiple departments under one roof.

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According to the CM’s Office, 28,107 people attended the camps on the second day, compared with 15,866 on the opening day, taking the total footfall to 43,973. Citizens used the camps to access welfare schemes, seek information about government services and submit applications for grievance redressal. Trilokpuri recorded the highest turnout for the second consecutive day, with 1,349 visitors, followed by Gokalpur with 1,335 attendees. Other centres that witnessed significant participation included Savitri Nagar (1,253), East Loni Road (1,246), Rajouri Garden (1,130), Najafgarh Stadium (1,121) and Vikaspuri (1,051). Officials said citizens were able to apply for and receive assistance related to a range of services

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