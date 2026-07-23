Over 47L families benefited under Surya Ghar scheme: Centre in Lok Sabha

Over 47 lakh families across the country have benefited from the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with electricity bills for nearly 19 lakh households dropping to zero for several months, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The information was shared in a written reply by Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Naik in response to a question raised by BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

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The government has provided rooftop solar connections to 39.39 lakh households between February 2024 and July 20, 2026, benefiting over 47.47 lakh families.

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