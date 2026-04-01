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Home / Delhi / Over 5 lakh women adopt ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ 

Over 5 lakh women adopt ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ 

Seamless bus travel

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Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:01 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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More than 5 lakh women in the Capital have adopted the Delhi government’s ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’, marking a significant shift towards digital and seamless public transport access for women.

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According to official data, 5.3 lakh cards have been issued so far and are currently in active use. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the milestone reflects growing confidence among women in using public transport and underlines the success of the scheme.

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“Our government is committed to ensuring the safety, convenience and self-reliance of every woman and girl in Delhi. The Pink Saheli Smart Card is not just a free travel pass, it offers women a secure digital identity and a dignified, seamless travel experience,” Gupta said.

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Launched as part of efforts to make commuting safer and more accessible, the card operates on a ‘tap-and-go’ system based on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, eliminating the need for paper tickets. Women and transgender persons can use the card for free travel on buses by tapping it on electronic ticketing machines, while also using it for paid travel across Metro and other public transport systems.

Officials said the scheme is open to all women and transgender residents of Delhi aged five years and above. The card can be recharged online, and users can track their travel history, improving transparency and efficiency in the system.

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The initiative is also expected to ease household expenses, with estimates suggesting that beneficiaries save between Rs 1,200 and Rs 2,400 per month on travel. Increased female ridership on buses has additionally contributed to a safer commuting environment, officials said.

Reiterating the government’s focus on inclusive mobility, the Chief Minister said the scheme aligns with the vision of building a women-friendly, world-class transport system in the city.

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