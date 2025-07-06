DT
Over 500 mango varieties on display at fest

NDMC vice-chairman opens two-day event at Chanakyapuri
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
Visitors during the Mango Festival at the Palika Services Officers’ Institute in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Saturday inaugurated the two-day ‘Khaas-ye-Aam’ Mango Festival at the Palika Services Officers’ Institute (PSOI) Club, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri, showcasing India’s rich mango heritage and innovation in farming.

The festival features an impressive display of 515 varieties of mango grown by farmers across India, including hybrid and international varieties. Two government mango research institutes — ICAR-CISH, Lucknow, and ICAR-IARI, New Delhi, — are participating alongside 10 mango grower societies, 25 mango sellers and 10 stalls offering mango-based recipes and products like juices, pickles and murrabba.

Highlighting the festival’s uniqueness, Chahal announced that a new special mango variety named ‘Sindoor’ would soon be developed in the honour of Operation Sindoor.

One of the star attractions at the festival is a 2.5-kg mango called ‘Raja Wala’. Visitors can also buy saplings of the best mango varieties on display. The NDMC plans to expand the festival in the future by inviting embassies to showcase mangoes from their countries, symbolizing India’s ‘unity in diversity’.

Calling the festival a boost to the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Chahal said the initiative empowers farmers, promotes agri-innovation and celebrates India’s agricultural wealth.

The festival will remain open for visitors from 12 noon to 9 pm on Sunday at PSOI Club, Chanakyapuri. Chahal urged Delhiites to visit the festival with family and friends, relish the king of fruits in its many forms and support farmers by participating in this vibrant celebration of India’s agricultural pride.

