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Home / Delhi / Over 650 DU law students selected for internships

Over 650 DU law students selected for internships

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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More than 650 law students from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi (DU), will gain hands-on legal experience at the Supreme Court of India, Delhi High Court and various district courts across the national capital under the fifth edition of the Dr B R Ambedkar Law Internship, launched by the ABVP-led Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in collaboration with Adhivakta Parishad Delhi Prant.

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The orientation programme for Dr B R Ambedkar Law Internship 5.0 was held on Monday, marking the beginning of another edition of the initiative aimed at bridging the gap between classroom learning and practical legal training.

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The programme received 964 applications from students of the Faculty of Law, DU. Following an interview process, 657 students were selected for the internship. Starting July 1, the selected candidates will work under the guidance of experienced advocates and legal experts, gaining first-hand exposure to court proceedings, legal drafting, advocacy and the functioning of the Indian judicial system.

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The internship will provide students with an opportunity to closely observe proceedings in the Supreme Court of India, Delhi High Court and district courts across Delhi, while interacting with senior legal professionals.

DUSU secretary Kunal Chaudhary said, “The objective of this internship is to empower students with practical knowledge and build a strong foundation for their legal careers.” He added that the programme would inspire young law students to contribute meaningfully to the justice system and strengthen constitutional values. He said the initiative reaffirmed ABVP’s commitment to academic excellence, professional development and leadership building among students.

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