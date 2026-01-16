Delhi Police on Thursday concluded the 10th edition of their self-defence winter camp, with 7,878 participants trained in essential personal safety skills, as part of the force’s ongoing efforts to empower students, particularly girls.

Advertisement

The camp was held across four locations in the capital, including Mother Mary’s School in Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Government Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in RK Puram Sector-6, Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya in F-Block, Budh Nagar, Inderpuri and other locations.

Advertisement

Students were trained in basic self-defence techniques, situational awareness, confidence-building exercises and safety strategies by the Delhi Police Self Defence Team. Trainers focused on practical, easy-to-learn methods designed for use in real-life situations.

Advertisement

Several participants shared their experiences during the closing ceremony, saying the training had increased their confidence, awareness and sense of self-reliance.

The Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) regularly conducts self-defence training camps during summer and winter vacations to ensure wide participation from all sections of society.

Advertisement

In 2025 alone, Delhi Police conducted 2,344 self-defence programmes, benefiting 429,987 participants, underscoring the department’s continued focus on women’s and children’s safety.