Over 8.2-kg ganja seized at airport, passenger held

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have arrested a passenger arriving from Bangkok after allegedly recovering more than 8.2 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (ganja) concealed in the traveller’s baggage.

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According to Customs, the passenger, who arrived from Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport on July 19, was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) after crossing the Green Channel based on Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling.

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During an X-ray screening of the passenger's baggage, officials noticed suspicious images. A detailed examination led to the recovery of 14 vacuum-sealed packets containing a green-coloured substance suspected to be hydroponic weed (ganja).

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Customs officials said the total weight of the recovered substance was 8,255 grams, including the packing material. The suspected narcotic substance, along with the packaging and concealing material, has been seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The passenger has been arrested under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, while the suspected ganja/marijuana has been seized under Section 43(a) of the Act. Further investigation is underway.