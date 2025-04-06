DT
PT
Over one-third faculty posts at AIIMS-Delhi vacant: RTI  

Over one-third faculty posts at AIIMS-Delhi vacant: RTI  

The administrative officer of the faculty cell of the institute said 430 faculty seats were vacant at the institute against a sanctioned strength of 1,235
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:56 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Nearly 35 per cent of faculty posts are vacant in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, the premier healthcare institute has revealed.

Responding to a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the administrative officer of the faculty cell of the AIIMS-Delhi said 430 faculty seats were vacant at the institute against a sanctioned strength of 1,235.

The application was filed by RTI activist MM Shuja, who sought information about the functioning of the AIIMS, Delhi, in January this year. The institute provided the information to the applicant on March 18.

The institute revealed that it had advertised 172 posts of Assistant Professors in 2019, but only 110 candidates joined.

In 2021 and 2022, only 173 assistant professors and three associate professors at the College of Nursing joined the institute, as against 270 vacant posts that were advertised.

There was no recruitment for regular faculty posts in 2020, 2023, 2024 and the first three months of the current year, it said.

