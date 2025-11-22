DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Over 1K cybercriminals detained in 48-hour op

Over 1K cybercriminals detained in 48-hour op

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have arrested or bound down more than 1,000 people during a 48-hour-long operation named Cy-Hawk, carried out across the national capital against cyber fraudsters, an official said on Friday.

Advertisement

The operation was carried out jointly by units of the district police and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO). Multi-district raids uncovered a vast network of individuals involved in cheating, phishing, fake customer-care scams, investment frauds and digital payment thefts.

Advertisement

With real-time analytical support from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), the police mapped hotspots, analysed suspicious mobile numbers, verified mule accounts and linked multiple financial trails with cyber complaints filed across the country, Joint Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Rajneesh Gupta said.

Advertisement

He said 4,467 individuals were rounded up for verification, 877 were arrested or bound down and 509 notices were issued under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The police also registered 360 FIRs, linked 3,777 NCRP complaints to specific mule accounts and mobile networks, traced nearly Rs 1,000 crore in defrauded funds and neutralised several illegal call centres. A cache of devices, including phones, laptops, SIM cards, debit cards, are being analysed, the cop said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts