The Delhi Police have arrested or bound down more than 1,000 people during a 48-hour-long operation named Cy-Hawk, carried out across the national capital against cyber fraudsters, an official said on Friday.

Advertisement

The operation was carried out jointly by units of the district police and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO). Multi-district raids uncovered a vast network of individuals involved in cheating, phishing, fake customer-care scams, investment frauds and digital payment thefts.

Advertisement

With real-time analytical support from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), the police mapped hotspots, analysed suspicious mobile numbers, verified mule accounts and linked multiple financial trails with cyber complaints filed across the country, Joint Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Rajneesh Gupta said.

Advertisement

He said 4,467 individuals were rounded up for verification, 877 were arrested or bound down and 509 notices were issued under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The police also registered 360 FIRs, linked 3,777 NCRP complaints to specific mule accounts and mobile networks, traced nearly Rs 1,000 crore in defrauded funds and neutralised several illegal call centres. A cache of devices, including phones, laptops, SIM cards, debit cards, are being analysed, the cop said.