Overage vehicles parked in Delhi public places may be impounded

New Delhi, June 20
Overage vehicles must be parked in private spaces or be scrapped, the Delhi Government said in a public notice on Thursday. If found parked in public places in violation of the guidelines, such vehicles may be impounded.
Reiterating its guidelines for overage vehicles issued in February, the Transport Department said there was a complete prohibition on parking overage vehicles in areas just outside residences, considered to be public places.
“Keep such vehicles in private parking spaces owned by the individual, not in a shared parking space, even if it’s part of a residential complex. A parking space allotted to the owner within a residential complex is considered private,” it clarified.
The Delhi Government has deregistered 5.5 million overage vehicles. Their owners can obtain an NOC to move the vehicle out of Delhi within one year of their expiry date.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release
ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind...
Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery
PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...
Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon
Water demand has increased as the National Capital is facing...