Overage vehicles parked in Delhi public places may be impounded

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

Overage vehicles must be parked in private spaces or be scrapped, the Delhi Government said in a public notice on Thursday. If found parked in public places in violation of the guidelines, such vehicles may be impounded.

Reiterating its guidelines for overage vehicles issued in February, the Transport Department said there was a complete prohibition on parking overage vehicles in areas just outside residences, considered to be public places.

“Keep such vehicles in private parking spaces owned by the individual, not in a shared parking space, even if it’s part of a residential complex. A parking space allotted to the owner within a residential complex is considered private,” it clarified.

The Delhi Government has deregistered 5.5 million overage vehicles. Their owners can obtain an NOC to move the vehicle out of Delhi within one year of their expiry date.