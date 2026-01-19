The Maharashtra municipal corporation elections yielded two significant takeaways this week -- the victory of BJP led alliance in India's richest civic body, the Brihanmumbai MC, and the spectacular emergence of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM across vast urban swathes of the state.

While the BJP-Shiv Sena combine swept the polls bagging 1425 of 2869 seats in the 29 municipal corporations for which elections were held, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen won 125 wards, more than doubling its last performance of 56 wards.

Not only did the AIMIM register its best ever showing in the state's civic polls, it even upstaged established players Congress, SP, NCP, NCP SP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena factions in some municipalities.

In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the AIMIM won 33 wards in a total of 115 finishing second after the BJP as both the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena trailed the outfit in many wards. Here, the AIMIM had won 24 wards in the previous civic polls.

In Malegaon, another new outfit, the Islam Party, surfaced as the single largest winning 35 wards out of 84 with the AIMIM at the second spot with 21 seats. In this Muslim majority urban segment, Islam party and AIMIM are expected to align for the mayoral race.

AIMIM's gains spread not just across minority dominated belts of urban Maharashtra but even in Marathi dominated Mumbai where Owaisi's party made a debut this year by winning eight wards in the 227 seat BMC. In this richest MC, the AIMIM has won more seats than Ajit Pawar’s NCP (3); SP (2) and Sharad Pawar's NCP SP (one). In the opposition camp, only the Congress with 24 wards has posted a better show in the BMC than the AIMIM.

Overall tally of AIMIM across the state stands at -- 33 wards in Sambhaji Nagar. 21 in Malegaon, 14 in Nanded, 12 in Amravati, 10 in Dhulia; 8 Solapur. seven Nagpur, two each Ahmednagar and Jalna; one each Parbhani and Chandrapur.

"This is a reflection of people's faith in us. Those who call us the BJP's B team must introspect. This is people’s mandate," Owaisi said in a veiled message to the Congress, SP and NCP SP as his party rewrote electoral equations in the state by winning minority dominated as well as some other wards.

In Sambhajinagar's Gulmandi, an erstwhile Shiv sena bastion, for example, the AIMIM won two of the four wards.

Further, six non Muslims Owaisi fielded in Maharashtra MC polls also won.

AIMIM's Maharashtra chief and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel framed the MC results as an expansion of the party's support base beyond the Muslims and traditionally strong bases in Marathwada where large parts were under the Hyderabad Nizam's rule before 1948.

The AIMIM's debut in the BMC is a case in point. Here Owaisi's outfit once seen as a Telangana party, far outperformed the Samajwadi Party by capturing Govandi-Mankhurd ward, once a pocket borough of SP Maharashtra president Abu Asim Azmi, who has represented Mankhurd-Shivajinagar four times in the state assembly.

In the final tally too the AIMIM is far ahead of SP with victories in 13 of the 29 civic bodies.

Overall out of 2869 seats in 29 MCs, the BJP won 1425, Shiv Sena 399, Congress 324, NCP 167, Shiv Sena UBT 155, AIMIM 125, NCPSP 36, MNS 13, SP 13 and BSP 6.

Owaisi's victory streak in Maharashtra MC polls after his recent promising show in Bihar naturally comes with important lessons for the opposition INDIA bloc parties, primarily the Congress.

The AIMIM clocked big wins in Maharashtra by articulating local civic concerns or urban dwellers in its aggressive campaigns. The strategy paid.