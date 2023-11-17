 Owner of Delhi medical facility arrested for post-surgery deaths : The Tribune India

  • Owner of Delhi medical facility arrested for post-surgery deaths

Sans qualification, his wife, lab technician performed surgical procedure

Agarwal Medical Centre at Greater Kailash-I in South Delhi. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 16

The arrest of four persons — owner Dr Neeraj, his wife Pooja, Dr Jaspreet and a former lab technician at the centre — following two post-surgery deaths at a posh Delhi facility has brought gaps in the national regulatory framework back into focus.

A probe by The Tribune has revealed that Neeraj Agarwal, owner of the facility in question, Agarwal Medical Centre in Greater Kailash, was removed from the Delhi medical register thrice in the past following complaints of deaths of patients after surgeries.

Many lost loved ones

As a result of unlawful actions of Neeraj Agarwal, his wife and their hospital staff, numerous individuals have tragically lost their loved ones and suffered severe physical, mental and financial hardship. —Chandan Chowdhary, DCP south

“In all three cases, patients had died after surgery at Agarwal Medical Centre. We ordered the removal of Neeraj Agarwal, owner of the facility, from the medical register of the state, in all three cases — for 30 days each in two complaints and 90 days in another,” Girish Tyagi, registrar and secretary, Delhi Medical Council told The Tribune today.

The Tribune also accessed an October 31 police letter to the Indian Medical Association and Delhi Medical Council (DMC), asking for urgent cancellation of facility’s licence.

Addressed to DMC president, the letter written by Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, Delhi, Chandan Chowdhary, puts on record deaths of eight persons who underwent surgeries at the hospital over seven years to say “in the light of the circumstances and to avert any additional loss of valuable human lives, it is request that the licence of Neeraj Agarwal and the medical centre be cancelled.” The letter states that over seven years, nine complaints have been lodged against the Centre at Greater Kailash 1 police station with allegations that Neeraj Agarwal was involved in surgical procedures for which he is not qualified.

On May 12, 2022, Delhi Medical Council even issued orders against Neeraj Agarwal and his father DC Agarwal in relation to some of the filed complaints but despite this, Neeraj Agarwal and Puja Agarwal persisted in their unethical and illegal practices under the cover of medical licences.

The Delhi Police letter further states that their enquiries into nine complaints filed by kin of the deceased have revealed the “allegations to be correct.”

The DMC is however yet to act on the Deputy Commissioner South’s letter and said it had requisitioned hospital records including consent forms of patients who underwent surgeries and died; OT notes to reveal who conducted the surgeries, post-operative notes to determine levels of negligence, if any, after the operations.

Asked if Neeraj Agarwal was qualified to perform surgeries, Tyagi said no. “Neeraj Agarwal is registered in Delhi Medical Council as MBBS, MD and is not qualified to perform surgeries. His wife Puja, alleged to have conducted a surgical procedure on Asghar Ali who has since died, is not even registered with us,” the DMC top official said citing records.

In the latest case involving patient Asghar Ali's death which led to arrests, cops cite allegations that the owner's wife Puja and facility's lab technician, unqualified for surgery, performed a gallbladder-related surgery.

