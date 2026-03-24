Pace of growth went up under BJP: Minister

Citing findings from the Economic Survey 2025–26, the Delhi Government on Monday said the capital’s economy was witnessing accelerated growth.

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Education Minister Ashish Sood said, “The pace of economic development has accelerated under the BJP government.” He pointed out that Delhi’s GDP growth rate for 2025–26 stands at 8.53%, a marked rise from 7.4% in 2023–24 and 6.21% in 2024–25.

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Highlighting comparative performance, Sood said the current growth rate surpassed the national average of 7.4%. He said in the past two years, Delhi’s growth lagged behind national figures of 9.2% and 6.5%, respectively.

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He also underlined improvements in key economic indicators. Per capita income has increased by 7.09% in 2025–26, while tax collection has grown by 15.5%, signaling stronger economic activity. Capital expenditure has surged by 145% compared to the previous fiscal, indicating a significant push towards infrastructure and development.