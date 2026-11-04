Padma Shri neurosurgeon loses battle to brain tumour at AIIMS-Delhi

In a career spent operating on the human brain and giving patients a second chance at life, Padma Shri awardee neurosurgeon Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra could not overcome the disease he had spent decades treating. The renowned surgeon, who had removed brain tumours and performed complex neurosurgeries on hundreds of patients, died of a brain tumour at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Monday at 9.15 pm. He was 74.

A former director of the Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Mahapatra had been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. His condition deteriorated last month, following which he was airlifted from Bhubaneswar to AIIMS on October 2. He died during treatment after suffering a brain stroke.

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Mahapatra's death marks the loss of a surgeon whose work extended beyond individual operations to building institutions and advancing neurosurgical care. He headed the SGPGI from 2006 to 2009, a period during which its neurosurgery department gained recognition. He also served as the founding director of the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

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One of his most remarkable achievements was the 16-hour operation to separate conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia from Odisha's Kandhamal district. The successful surgery brought him national recognition and was among the contributions for which he received the Padma Shri in 2024.

His death also brings to mind Professor Devendra Kumar Chhabra, who established SGPGI's neurosurgery department in 1986 and developed the affordable 'Chhabra shunt', which helped millions of patients. He died in Lucknow on June 30, 2020, after a prolonged illness involving a serious brain-related condition.

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“Certainly, this is a great loss for all of us. Dr Ashok Mahapatra was among the country's select neurosurgeons. He introduced several facilities in the institute's neurosurgery department. He also had an outstanding tenure as director,” said SGPGI director Professor RK Dhiman.