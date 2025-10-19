DT
Home / Delhi / Pageantry at Dawn: Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Change of Guard

Pageantry at Dawn: Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Change of Guard

Ceremony takes place every Saturday morning at 8 am

Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:37 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
Raised in 1773, the President’s Bodyguard is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.
Dawn seeps gently over Raisina Hill, turning the sandstone of Rashtrapati Bhavan to pale gold. The Jaipur Column, rising in the centre of the forecourt, stands like a sentinel as the horses of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) assemble in formation, setting the stage for the Change of Guard ceremony.

Raised in 1773, the PBG is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. It performs ceremonial duties for the President of India, its personnel renowned as expert horsemen, skilled tankmen and trained paratroopers.

Every Saturday morning at 8 am, the grand forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan transforms into a ceremonial arena for the Change of Guard. The event marks the formal handover of duties between the outgoing and incoming contingents of the PBG — a display of discipline, music and drill that symbolises continuity and tradition. For Delhiites, it offers a glimpse into the splendour of military precision at the nation’s most iconic address.

The PBG is joined on the forecourt by a Ceremonial Guard Battalion, currently represented by the 1/5 Gorkha Rifles. Together, the two contingents perform a sequence perfected over decades, embodying dignity and command.

The Change of Guard ceremony traces its roots to an ancient military custom when guards and sentries at forts and palaces would periodically rotate to allow fresh troops to assume duty.

The thirty-minute event begins with PBG troopers mounted on their well-groomed steeds advancing to the sound of the Army Brass Band. The Parade Commander then marches in, and, on his word of command, the guard of 1/5 Gorkha Rifles enters the forecourt. After inspection, the new guard takes position beside the old guard, and both contingents exchange the national salute. Thereafter the new guard takes over the duties of guards and sentries.

