DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Pahalgam aftermath: Helpline numbers released for Kashmiri students ‘facing threats’

Pahalgam aftermath: Helpline numbers released for Kashmiri students ‘facing threats’

To remain operational 24X7
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People hold a protest march towards the Pakistan High Commission condemning the Pahalgam tourist attack, in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has established multiple helpline numbers for Kashmiri students studying across the country in view of the potential threat to them following the horrendous attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

“Students hailing from J&K and studying in different states may contact on following telephone numbers of the Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission in New Delhi in case of any emergency or assistance,” an official notification read.

The contact numbers - 7303620090, 9682389265 (Manager, JK House, Chanakyapuri), 9419158581 (Manager, JK House, Prithviraj road) and 011-24611108, 01124615475, 01124611157, 01126112021, 01126112022 (Resident Commission, New Delhi) - will remain operational 24X7 for any kind of assistance to the UT students.

Advertisement

As many as 26 tourists were shot dead, while 12 others were injured in a deadly terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam area on Tuesday.

The incident received widespread condemnation but tempers have risen across the countrymen putting the safety and security of Kashmiri students under threat. Sporadic incidents of assault on Kashmiri students have already been reported from multiple parts of the country.

Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) stated that they had been receiving multiple distress calls of Kashmiri students from Dehradun.

“The students feel threatened and insecure in the aftermath of the video released by Hindu Rakhsha Dal, warning Kashmiri Muslim students to vacate Dehradun by 10 am on April 23,” association’s national convener Nasir Khuehami said, adding that the situation was becoming increasingly grim and deeply concerning for Kashmiri students studying outside the region.

Notably, two groups of students, including Kashmiri youths, allegedly got into a scuffle at the Universal Group of Institutions, Lalru, over a “cricket match” on Wednesday night. Two students received minor injuries in the clash and they were taken to the Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital for first aid. The victims alleged their clothes were also torn by other group in the incident.

Khuehami has urged the students to stay indoors, avoid political debates and refrain from sharing sensitive, provocative or inflammatory content online amid the volatile situation.

“We strongly advise against sharing or reacting to any content that could hurt someone’s sentiments, stir emotions, or inflame grief, anger and pain. We urge everyone to stay indoors, remain calm and avoid any discussions — online or offline that could be misconstrued or provoke tension,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper