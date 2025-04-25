Pahalgam aftermath: Helpline numbers released for Kashmiri students ‘facing threats’

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has established multiple helpline numbers for Kashmiri students studying across the country in view of the potential threat to them following the horrendous attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

“Students hailing from J&K and studying in different states may contact on following telephone numbers of the Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission in New Delhi in case of any emergency or assistance,” an official notification read.

The contact numbers - 7303620090, 9682389265 (Manager, JK House, Chanakyapuri), 9419158581 (Manager, JK House, Prithviraj road) and 011-24611108, 01124615475, 01124611157, 01126112021, 01126112022 (Resident Commission, New Delhi) - will remain operational 24X7 for any kind of assistance to the UT students.

As many as 26 tourists were shot dead, while 12 others were injured in a deadly terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam area on Tuesday.

The incident received widespread condemnation but tempers have risen across the countrymen putting the safety and security of Kashmiri students under threat. Sporadic incidents of assault on Kashmiri students have already been reported from multiple parts of the country.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) stated that they had been receiving multiple distress calls of Kashmiri students from Dehradun.

“The students feel threatened and insecure in the aftermath of the video released by Hindu Rakhsha Dal, warning Kashmiri Muslim students to vacate Dehradun by 10 am on April 23,” association’s national convener Nasir Khuehami said, adding that the situation was becoming increasingly grim and deeply concerning for Kashmiri students studying outside the region.

Notably, two groups of students, including Kashmiri youths, allegedly got into a scuffle at the Universal Group of Institutions, Lalru, over a “cricket match” on Wednesday night. Two students received minor injuries in the clash and they were taken to the Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital for first aid. The victims alleged their clothes were also torn by other group in the incident.

Khuehami has urged the students to stay indoors, avoid political debates and refrain from sharing sensitive, provocative or inflammatory content online amid the volatile situation.

“We strongly advise against sharing or reacting to any content that could hurt someone’s sentiments, stir emotions, or inflame grief, anger and pain. We urge everyone to stay indoors, remain calm and avoid any discussions — online or offline that could be misconstrued or provoke tension,” he said.