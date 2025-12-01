Pak-linked terror module busted, 3 land in police net

The Delhi Police Special Cell claimed to have busted a Pakistan-based terror module and arrested three of its associates, officials said on Sunday. The module was involved in a grenade attack outside the Gurdaspur City police station on November 25.

Advertisement

The accused - Vikas Prajapati (19) from Datia in Madhya Pradesh, Hargunpreet Singh (19) from Firozpur and Asif (22) from Bijnor - have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack and their links to gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, currently based in Pakistan.

Advertisement

According to officials, the breakthrough came after a Special Cell’s Eastern Range started monitoring Bhatti’s digital activity. Investigators noticed frequent contact between Bhatti and Prajapati, who was already wanted in an arms smuggling case. His movements were traced first to Gurdaspur and then to Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested after a two-day search.

Advertisement

The police said Prajapati had established contact with Bhatti over Instagram, seeking quick money. Bhatti allegedly sent him to Gurdaspur to collect a parcel, which contained a grenade. He was then directed to shoot videos of the Gurdaspur City police station and the Town Hall police station in Amritsar and send them back.

Investigators said Prajapati later handed the grenade to Hargunpreet and another associate after arranging a motorcycle for them. On November 25, Hargunpreet allegedly threw the grenade outside the Gurdaspur police station while the associate rode the motorcycle.

Advertisement

The investigation reveals that Hargunpreet confessed to throwing a grenade at the Gurdaspur police station.

Asif, the third accused, had been in contact with Bhatti for over two months, the police said. He had been sent images and maps for a planned attack in Punjab and was waiting for further instructions when he was picked up.

The police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, 10 live cartridges and mobile phones containing chats between the accused and Pakistan-based handlers. One of the phones had videos of the target location.

According to investigators, the module recruited young men through social media, selected them after scanning their online profiles and directed them remotely for reconnaissance, logistics and delivery. Payments were allegedly made through photo confirmations of completed tasks.

Officials said searches were on to trace other members of the module. Legal proceedings had been initiated against the arrested men, the police said.