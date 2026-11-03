Delhi’s winter pollution season has arrived earlier than usual, with the deterioration in air quality coinciding with a sharp rise in farm fires across the border in Pakistan’s Punjab.

The change has been particularly stark after a brief spell of clean air. Rain had brought Delhi’s AQI down to 60 on October 30, while the city recorded its cleanest October in eight years, with an average AQI of 167. But by Monday, November 2, air quality had slipped into the ‘very poor’ category. On Tuesday, the average AQI was around 330, with at least three monitoring stations recording levels above 400, in the ‘severe’ category.

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The deterioration prompted the implementation of the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan across the National Capital Region. The measures include water sprinkling on roads, use of anti-smog guns and stricter monitoring of construction sites.

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The timing has also brought attention to the scale of stubble burning in Pakistan’s Punjab. Data based on NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System recorded 13,241 stubble-burning incidents in Pakistan Punjab between October 1 and 29, compared with 3,158 in Indian Punjab, a difference of about 4.2 times. The analysis found 92% of the Pakistani detections were on farmland and likely associated with crop burning.

The increase in fires was particularly sharp around Lahore and adjoining areas during the last week of October. Lahore’s AQI crossed 500 during this period.

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The wider north-western plains are currently seeing north-westerly winds. These winds can carry smoke from agricultural areas in Pakistan, Punjab and Haryana towards Delhi-NCR. Slow wind speeds are also limiting dispersion, allowing pollutants to remain concentrated close to the surface.

The next few days could bring further pressure. Unseasonal rain in October, linked to Cyclone Arnab, had delayed harvesting for many farmers. With harvesting now progressing rapidly, stubble-burning incidents could increase.

The weather department has indicated that north-westerly winds are likely to continue for the next four days. Falling temperatures and slow winds could keep pollutants trapped close to the ground, raising the risk of Delhi’s air entering the severe category over the next two to three days.

With Diwali approaching, any additional smoke from firecrackers could further worsen an already fragile situation.