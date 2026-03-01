Palam fire tragedy: Youngest survivor in ICU unaware of kin’s deaths

The youngest surviving member of the family, 29-year-old Sachin, who sustained around 25 per cent burn injuries in the Palam fire tragedy, is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Safdarjung Hospital and is unaware that nine of his family members have died.

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Meanwhile, the grief-stricken owner of the house, Rajender Kashyap, who lost nine family members in the blaze, visited the charred remains of his home near Ram Chowk Market along with the police and forensic teams as part of the ongoing investigation.

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According to officials, Sachin was brought to the hospital on Wednesday morning. He sustained burn injuries while attempting to escape the blaze. “The patient is responsive, but in severe pain. His hands, parts of his face and both legs have sustained significant burns. He has been kept under close observation in the ICU for the next 36 hours,” a medical official said.

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Neighbours who rushed him to the hospital said Sachin was the first to notice the fire. “We have not informed him about the deaths of his family members,” one of them stated.

A day after the devastating incident, overcoming with emotion upon exiting the site, Kashyap broke down and alleged systemic failure. “This is a failure of the system. Had there been a timely response, my family would have been alive,” he said.

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The four-storeyed building, located in a congested lane near the Palam Metro station, housed a cloth and cosmetics business on the basement, ground and first floors, while the family resided on the upper levels.

The fire broke out around 6.15 am on Wednesday and spread rapidly through the structure, claiming nine lives, including a 70-year-old woman and three young girls, one as young as three. Three others were injured while trying to escape.

A video was also circulating on social media where one of the family members could be seen throwing a child as the ladder of the Fire Department could not initially reach the third floor.

According to a senior fire official, the hydraulic crane malfunctioned initially, but it was soon rectified and the rescue operations were initiated. A detailed fire report of the incident is awaited.