icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Palam fire tragedy: Youngest survivor in ICU unaware of kin’s deaths

Palam fire tragedy: Youngest survivor in ICU unaware of kin’s deaths

Bereaved house owner visits site with police, forensic teams

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:17 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A forensic team, along with FSL experts, at the site in Palam, New Delhi, on Thursday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The youngest surviving member of the family, 29-year-old Sachin, who sustained around 25 per cent burn injuries in the Palam fire tragedy, is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Safdarjung Hospital and is unaware that nine of his family members have died.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the grief-stricken owner of the house, Rajender Kashyap, who lost nine family members in the blaze, visited the charred remains of his home near Ram Chowk Market along with the police and forensic teams as part of the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

According to officials, Sachin was brought to the hospital on Wednesday morning. He sustained burn injuries while attempting to escape the blaze. “The patient is responsive, but in severe pain. His hands, parts of his face and both legs have sustained significant burns. He has been kept under close observation in the ICU for the next 36 hours,” a medical official said.

Advertisement

Neighbours who rushed him to the hospital said Sachin was the first to notice the fire. “We have not informed him about the deaths of his family members,” one of them stated.

A day after the devastating incident, overcoming with emotion upon exiting the site, Kashyap broke down and alleged systemic failure. “This is a failure of the system. Had there been a timely response, my family would have been alive,” he said.

Advertisement

The four-storeyed building, located in a congested lane near the Palam Metro station, housed a cloth and cosmetics business on the basement, ground and first floors, while the family resided on the upper levels.

The fire broke out around 6.15 am on Wednesday and spread rapidly through the structure, claiming nine lives, including a 70-year-old woman and three young girls, one as young as three. Three others were injured while trying to escape.

A video was also circulating on social media where one of the family members could be seen throwing a child as the ladder of the Fire Department could not initially reach the third floor.

According to a senior fire official, the hydraulic crane malfunctioned initially, but it was soon rectified and the rescue operations were initiated. A detailed fire report of the incident is awaited.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts