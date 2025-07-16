Palwal cops bust robbers’ gang, 4 held

Advertisement
The Palwal police have busted a gang of robbers and arrested its four members, including a minor. The accused confessed to a dozen blind robbery incidents committed in Palwal and Faridabad.
SP Varun Singla said on July 9, three masked miscreants carried out a robbery at gunpoint at a Common Service Centre (CSC) in Deeghot village of the district. They looted Rs 1.70 lakh from the centre operator, Devendra, and fled towards Hasanpur. In this case, a CIA team arrested three accused on Sunday and a minor accomplice was also apprehended on Tuesday.
