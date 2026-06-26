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Home / Delhi / Palwal metro revolution: 28 km extension to cut travel time, boost regional economy

Palwal metro revolution: 28 km extension to cut travel time, boost regional economy

Rs 4,500-crore project aims to ease NH-44 congestion and benefit over 3.5 lakh daily commuters

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:47 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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The long-awaited dream of seamless, high-speed metro connectivity for the Palwal district is rapidly moving toward reality.

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With the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Ballabhgarh-to-Palwal metro extension entering its final stages and NCRB giving it the much required push, the region is poised for a massive infrastructure overhaul.

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This 28-km elevated corridor will extend the existing Delhi Metro Violet Line from its current terminal at Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) station, creating a vital transit lifeline that bridges the gap between the National Capital and the industrial heartlands of southern Haryana.

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The project, estimated to cost approximately Rs 4,500 crore, is a strategic response to the needs of the 3.5 lakh daily commuters who navigate the notoriously congested Delhi-Agra Highway (NH-44).

By providing a predictable and efficient alternative to road transport, the new metro line is expected to slash travel times, reduce vehicular emissions and significantly alleviate the daily gridlock that has long hindered the region’s economic potential.

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Beyond merely easing commutes, the metro extension serves as a powerful economic catalyst. Infrastructure experts believe this connectivity will trigger a surge in real estate development, commercial investment, and employment growth.

The corridor is strategically planned to link major industrial hubs, including Prithla, with the residential pockets of Palwal.

With new gated communities and plotted developments already being scouted near proposed station sites, the project is set to transform the district’s urban landscape, attracting businesses and talent to the region.

Local leadership has been instrumental in advocating for this project, viewing it as the cornerstone of the district’s future prosperity.

Highlighting the government’s steadfast commitment to this regional transformation, Minister of State Gaurav Gautam stated, “Development of the Palwal district is our priority. We will work to bring the Metro to Palwal and ensure that all old projects are completed within the stipulated time frame, while also launching new development works to benefit our citizens.”

As the DPR prepares for its public release by December 2026, the project marks a significant step forward in the state’s broader plan to fortify public transit choices. With administrative clearances in the pipeline, construction is projected to commence in 2027, marking the beginning of a transformative era for Palwal.

Project snapshot: The proposed corridor

Route length: 28 km (fully elevated)

Starting point: Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) Station

Terminal point: Palwal Mini Secretariat Complex

Proposed stations: 10

Key regions served: Sector 58, 59, Sikri, Prithla, Baghola, Softa, Palwal Bus Stand

Estimated budget: Rs 4,500 Crore

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