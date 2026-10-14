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Home / Delhi / Palwal police bust illegal firecracker unit, one held

Palwal police bust illegal firecracker unit, one held

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:01 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Palwal police.
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The Palwal police have busted an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Inayatpur village and seized a large quantity of finished firecrackers and raw materials used to make gunpowder. The main accused was arrested from the spot. An FIR has been registered at the Hasanpur police station in Palwal district.

According to the police, a team of the anti-narcotics cell conducted a raid in Inayatpur village late on Monday evening following a tip-off. The police recovered 768 packets of matchbox firecrackers, 50 kg of gunpowder salt (oxidiser), 29 sacks of charcoal used in gunpowder production, 10 kg of potassium and a carton of aluminium powder. The illegal manufacturing unit was being operated from a tin shed inside the accused’s house.

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The police arrested the main accused, identified as Arshad, a resident of Inayatpur, from the spot. He was allegedly manufacturing and supplying firecrackers from his home without a valid licence or permit. When asked to produce the required documents for the seized materials, Arshad failed to do so. The police subsequently seized the recovered firecrackers and raw materials. “An FIR has been registered, and further action is underway to arrest other co-accused involved in the case and investigate the network,” a Palwal police spokesperson said.

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