The Delhi Police have registered a case against the husband and mother-in-law of the 38-year-old woman who was found dead earlier this week at her home in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, officials said.

The case, filed on Friday, comes after the woman’s mother alleged harassment and abetment leading to her daughter’s suspected suicide.

A senior officer said the FIR was registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the basis of a complaint submitted by the deceased woman’s mother.

The daughter-in-law of pan masala baron Kamal Kishor, the man behind well-known Kamla Pasand and Rajshree brands, allegedly died by suicide at her house in South Delhi on Tuesday.

Deepti Chaurasia (38) was found hanging from the ceiling of her house by her husband, who immediately informed the family members and the police about the incident, they said.

The police recovered a diary from the room in which Deepti mentioned dispute with her husband. The police also recovered a suicide note in which the woman wrote “no love no trust”. Reports quote the note as saying, “If there is no love and trust in a relationship, what is the point of life?”

The couple got married in 2010 and has a 14-year-old son. Meanwhile, Deepti’s family alleged that her husband was having an affair and she was subjected to physical assault.

Deepti’s brother Rishab claimed that his sister was murdered. He claimed that her husband Harpreet had an affair with a South Indian actress Tanisha Singh and she was subjected to physical assault by her mother-in-law and Harpreet.

“When we got to know about it, we brought her home. Later, her mother-in-law took her back. My sister used to call me and say that she was being tortured and that her husband had affairs,” he said.