Panchayati Raj Ministry celebrates tribal heritage in Delhi

In a vibrant celebration of India’s tribal legacy, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), in collaboration with the Government of Jharkhand, hosted a special event under the ‘Hamari Parampara, Hamari Virasat’ initiative, coinciding with Sarhul Mahotsav-2025.

Held in New Delhi on Friday, the programme marked a significant tribute to India’s indigenous cultures, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary year of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh. The event was inaugurated by Union Ministers of State SP Singh Baghel (Panchayati Raj) and Sanjay Seth (Defence) in the presence of senior officials including Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, MoPR, and Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, MoPR. More than 560 tribal representatives from Jharkhand participated in the programme, highlighting the strong community engagement in the celebration of heritage and identity.

Addressing the gathering, Baghel underscored the critical need to document and preserve the tribal culture — encompassing local languages, music, cuisine, and traditions — as a national heritage. He paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s resistance against colonial rule, especially in defending natural resources such as Jal-Jangal-Jameen (water-forest-land), and praised the indigenous communities' role in environmental protection. “Their way of life holds the key to solving modern ecological crises,” he said, urging tribal families to focus on education as a means of empowerment.

Union Minister Sanjay Seth highlighted the cultural richness of Jharkhand's tribal groups and noted how Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s legacy continued to inspire generations. He cited the Tribal Museum in Ranchi as a symbol of resistance and heritage, adding, “Our Prime Minister’s vision is to connect heritage with development. Sarhul’s celebration in the capital spreads a strong message — to preserve our forests, water, and land.”

Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, MoPR, emphasised that tribal songs, dances and traditions were living treasures that must be preserved. He said over 3,000 villages in Jharkhand had pledged to safeguard their cultural heritage and called for Jharkhand to become a model state for heritage-led development.

The event also featured captivating cultural performances, including the traditional Mundari dance of the Santhali community and tribal storytelling sessions. Discussions were held on the role of Gram Sabhas in conserving heritage, policy measures for indigenous communities and experiences shared by tribal leaders on grassroots governance.

The celebration served as a powerful reminder of the invaluable contributions of tribal communities to India’s cultural fabric and ecological balance, while reinforcing the importance of preserving their traditions in a rapidly changing world.