Panel constituted on students’ accommodation, safety, Delhi HC told

The Delhi High Court was informed on Friday that the city government has constituted a high-powered committee to examine issues on students’ accommodation and their safety in the national capital and to recommend time-bound measures.

The submission was made during the hearing of a matter relating to the recent building collapse incident in the Satya Niketan area.

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A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was informed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that immediately after the September 6 collapse incident, the matter was taken up at the highest executive level of the civic body.

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The court also termed the affidavit filed by Delhi University to be “absolutely vague” and was assured by the university’s counsel that a better response would be filed.

Meanwhile, the court also permitted retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi to address it in the matter and asked the parties to also supply her the documents which they would place on record.

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The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 14 and said in case the meeting of the Delhi Government’s high-powered committee takes place in the meantime, the minutes drawn shall be placed on record.

Earlier, the Delhi Police told the High Court that the six persons arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse failed to take adequate safety precautions during construction and repair work carried on and around the premises, which created a situation that The Delhi High Court was informed on Friday that the city government has constituted a high-powered committee to examine issues on students’ accommodation and their safety in the national capital and to recommend time-bound measures.

The submission was made during the hearing of a matter relating to the recent building collapse incident in the Satya Niketan area.

A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was informed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that immediately after the September 6 collapse incident, the matter was taken up at the highest executive level of the civic body.

The court also termed the affidavit filed by Delhi University to be “absolutely vague” and was assured by the university’s counsel that a better response would be filed.

Meanwhile, the court also permitted retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi to address it in the matter and asked the parties to also supply her the documents which they would place on record.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 14 and said in case the meeting of the Delhi Government’s high-powered committee takes place in the meantime, the minutes drawn shall be placed on record.

Earlier, the Delhi Police told the High Court that the six persons arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse failed to take adequate safety precautions during construction and repair work carried on and around the premises, which created a situation that