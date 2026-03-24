Panel recommends action against Kejriwal, Sisodia

The Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Assembly on Monday in its report recommended that the House take appropriate action against Arvind Kejriwal, Ram Niwas Goel, Manish Sisodia, and Rakhi Birla for their wilful absence from its sittings held on November 13 and November 20, 2025, without valid cause or prior permission.

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In its findings, the committee reiterated that all four leaders were in contempt of the House due to their deliberate non-appearance, despite being given multiple opportunities to explain their conduct. The House had earlier accepted the committee’s first report and, through a motion adopted on January 9, 2026, granted them an additional chance to submit explanations.

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However, their written responses failed to provide any justification for their absence. Instead, they questioned the jurisdiction of the Assembly and the committee, citing legal arguments and court proceedings related to the ‘phansi ghar’ matter.

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During the committee’s sitting on March 6, 2026, Kejriwal maintained his stance, while Goel admitted he had no substantial reason for not appearing earlier. Birla stood by her written response, and Sisodia did not attend the sitting, though he later expressed regret for a separate absence on the same date.

The committee noted that, as experienced legislators, they were expected to cooperate and uphold legislative norms. It emphasised that their continued defiance warranted action and left it to the House to decide the appropriate course.