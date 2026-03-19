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Home / Delhi / Panic grips outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area after firing over social media feud

Panic grips outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area after firing over social media feud

Police recovered one empty cartridge from scene; no injuries were reported in the incident

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:14 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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Panic gripped outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area after a group of individuals allegedly opened fire in the air following a heated altercation linked to a social media dispute, police said on Thursday.

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According to police, a PCR call was received at around 10:44 pm on Wednesday at Sultanpuri police station regarding a firing incident.

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A police team rushed to the spot and found Irfan (29), a resident of Sultanpuri, present at the scene.

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Irfan, who runs a momos stall in the A-4 Block area, told the police that a few individuals suddenly arrived at his food stall, began throwing food items, and created a ruckus.

During the incident, one of the accused allegedly fired a shot in the air before all of them fled the spot.

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The police recovered one empty cartridge from the scene. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the firing was triggered by an ongoing personal rivalry between two groups, which had recently escalated on the social media platform Instagram.

The accused and the complainant are known to each other and have reportedly shared a long-standing enmity.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sultanpuri police station. The police said the identities of the accused have been established, and multiple teams have been deployed to nab them.

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