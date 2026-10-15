Panicked diner throws toddler out of window as fire grips eatery in Delhi

A panicked diner threw a toddler out of a first-floor window to save the child’s life after a fire broke out at a restaurant in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area on Tuesday night.

People standing below caught the child and took him to safety. The fire broke out at Udham Fish Point near Jafrabad, within the limits of the Welcome police station, around 10.34 pm.

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According to a Delhi Fire Services report, the blaze originated in the kitchen on the ground floor of the four-storey building. Restaurant staff managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread, while a fire tender also reached the spot.

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Visuals of the incident showed people scrambling to escape the building amid panic. In one dramatic moment, a woman was seen jumping onto the terrace of a neighbouring building in an attempt to flee the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident, the police said.