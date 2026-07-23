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Home / Delhi / Paper leaks: Delhi High Court notifies fast-track court after PM announcement

Paper leaks: Delhi High Court notifies fast-track court after PM announcement

The Prime Minister today said the government was committed to bringing those responsible for exam paper leaks to justice

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:36 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of fast-track courts to try exam paper leak cases, the Delhi High Court on Thursday became the first to notify a dedicated fast-track court.

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Fast-track courts are to be set up under the jurisdictions of the Delhi, Bombay, Madhya Pradesh and Calcutta High Courts to hear four cases registered so far under the anti-paper leak legislation enacted last year.

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The Prime Minister today said the government was committed to bringing those responsible for exam paper leaks to justice.

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