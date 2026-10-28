Para-athlete Neeraj Yadav ran online sports academy in Haryana’s Sonepat

Para-athlete Neeraj Yadav, who died on Wednesday, ran an online sports academy in Haryana’s Sonepat.

He was found lying beside his car near Maujpur Metro station in northeast Delhi on Tuesday night. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said on Wednesday.

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Yadav was brought to the emergency department of GTB Hospital at around midnight. According to the police, information about the incident was received at Jafrabad police station at around 12.10 am.

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During the preliminary enquiry, a woman who had taken Yadav to the hospital told the police that she had been friends with him since December 2025. She said she had travelled to Sonepat on October 27 to meet Yadav and tell him that she could no longer remain in touch with him. Yadav later dropped her off at Maujpur in his Scorpio car, according to her statement.

The woman told the police that she became suspicious around 9 pm and reached near Gate No 1 of Maujpur Metro station, where she found Yadav lying on the road beside his car. She then took him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

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Further enquiry revealed that Yadav was a para-athlete and operated an online sports academy in Sonepat under the name Anshneer Sports Academy.

He is survived by wife and their three-year-old daughter.

The police are conducting proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which deals with police inquiries into deaths in specified circumstances. Further investigation is under way.