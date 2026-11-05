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Home / Delhi / Parents must support girls reporting marital abuse: Delhi HC

Parents must support girls reporting marital abuse: Delhi HC

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:32 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court has stressed that parents should support their daughters when they report violence or persistent mistreatment in their marriages, saying their return to the parental home should never be considered a matter of shame.

Justice Madhu Jain observed that a woman’s safety and dignity must take precedence over preserving a marriage. The court said families should not dismiss their concerns by asking them to adjust or allow fear of social disapproval to prevent them from offering a safe home.

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The observations came while discharging Mayank Singhvi, husband of late flight attendant Anissia Batra, of charges of cruelty and abetment of suicide in connection with her death in 2018. The High Court also upheld the trial court’s decision to discharge Singhvi’s parents of charges of cruelty and dowry death.

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Anissia (39), who worked with a German airline, allegedly died by suicide at her south Delhi residence in Panchsheel Park on July 13, 2018. Her parents had alleged that Singhvi physically abused her. He had rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The court also expressed concern over the practice of implicating husbands’ relatives in matrimonial disputes through sweeping allegations without attributing specific roles to them.

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It said the anguish arising from a troubled marriage could not justify dragging an entire family into criminal proceedings.

“Preserving a marriage cannot take precedence over her safety and dignity, and support should not have to await an irretrievable tragedy,” the court observed.

It added that while the law must effectively protect women facing cruelty, relatives and even husbands should not be prosecuted or penalised without sufficient cause.

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