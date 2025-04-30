Parl breach case: HC to hear bail pleas of accused on May 7

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday scheduled May 7 to hear the bail pleas of two accused - Neelam Azad and Manoranjan D - in the 2023 Parliament security breach case.

A Division Bench, led by Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, postponed the appeals after the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), representing the Delhi Police, requested an adjournment. The ASG was unavailable for the hearing, prompting the request for a week’s delay.

However, Neelam Azad’s counsel strongly opposed the adjournment, arguing that such delays in matters concerning personal liberty were harmful to the nation. The counsel criticised the state for what he described as delaying tactics.

Advertisement

In response to the adjournment request, the proxy counsel representing the ASG dismissed the objection with a remark not to “give a moral lecture.”

Neelam Azad’s counsel retorted and said: “This is not a moral lecture, it’s a legitimate concern. If the ASG is truly interested, he should be present himself. We often see requests from officials like the ASG, SG or the Attorney General being granted, yet our own requests are denied. This behaviour from the state in such matters is unacceptable. If the ASG is serious, please list the case tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Justice Prasad, after hearing the brief squabble between the two sides, adjourned the case till May 7.